Seleteng village in Limpopo to host ANC birthday commemoration in January

Only 100 people will be allowed to join, in person, the ANC’s 109th birthday celebrations in Limpopo next year.

Called the January 8 statement, the event, usually attended by thousands, will only accommodate 100 people in the main plenary in Limpopo. Other party supporters will join in via digital platforms from their homes and designated locations in various provinces.

This is to minimise the spread of Covid-19 as the country battles its second wave of infections.

ANC leaders have been in Limpopo since Tuesday assessing the venue where the event will be held at Seleteng village in Ga-Mphahlele, just outside Polokwane, where the late struggle stalwart Sefako Makgatho was born.

The party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 statement as per the norm.