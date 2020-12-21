Blade Nzimande slams 'unscientific theories' on Covid-19 vaccine

Nzimande's comments come after the statements made recently by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng during his visit to Tembisa Hospital.

Mogoeng prayed against vaccines “meant to infuse triple six in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA”.

"I lock out any vaccine that is not of you. If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse triple-six in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA ... Any such vaccine, Lord God almighty, may it be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus,” he prayed.

Mogoeng said his prayer was meant for “every well-meaning Christian” to cry unto God to destroy any vaccine that would negatively affect the lives of people.

“That vaccine must never see the light of day. You can’t say we must, as Christians, just fold our arms and say ‘whatever people come with’ is fine. No. We can’t,” he said.