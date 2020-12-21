Government departments owe millions in unpaid TV licence fees

Government institutions owe the SABC more than R57m in unpaid TV licence and advertising fees.

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams revealed that 20 national and 126 provincial departments, 57 state-owned entities and 249 municipality accounts owe the broadcaster a combined R28.2m on TV licence fees, while R29.2m is owed to the broadcaster's advertising division.

Ndabeni-Abrahams revealed this in a written parliamentary reply to DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, who wanted details about money owed to the public broadcaster by government institutions.

The minister's response showed that three national departments, 24 provincial government departments, six municipalities and eight SOEs owed the SABC's sales division R29.2m for advertising.

The three national departments that owe just over R13m for advertising are government communications (GCIS) and the departments of health and trade and industry. Provincial departments owe the SABC R9.2m for advertising and the outstanding amount is R4.5m for SOEs and R2.3m for municipalities.