'They're tjatjarag, I'll ask Malema to deal with them'- Mboweni responds to criticism over missed vaccine deadline

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has slammed DA “loud mouths” he accused of spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine, saying he would ask EFF leader Julius Malema to “deal with them.”

The minister was responding to a statement by the DA in which it criticised him and the government for missing the December 15 deadline to pay the deposit towards the COVAX vaccine programme.

“I told these DA chaps they must first inform themselves before opening their loud mouths about things they know nothing about. They are just tjatjarag [talkative]! I will ask Julius Malema to deal with them. We are on track with the vaccine consortium. I don't need the DA's nonsense!," Mboweni tweeted on Friday.