IN QUOTES| State capture inquiry reports close to R800m has been spent on its work

Three-month extension on the cards

“We are going to apply to the high court for an extension to the end of June 2021. We want to regain the three months we lost due to the national lockdown. Had there not been a lockdown, we would have completed the oral evidence and would be left with the completion of the report.”

Fewer ministers came forward to testify

“I had originally expected more ministers would have come forward. Unfortunately, the number who have come forward to testify is quite small.

“Many past ministers have not come forward on their own, which is regrettable. We might get more, but I am not very hopeful. We appreciate that some did come forward and assisted the inquiry a great deal.”

Guptas' absence won't affect inquiry's credibility

“In the end, the evidence that would have been led will reveal the evidence was credible and can be relied upon. The fact that the Guptas didn’t come to SA to give evidence, I don’t think that will affect the credibility of the inquiry’s report.”