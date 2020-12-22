IN QUOTES| State capture inquiry reports close to R800m has been spent on its work
Nearly R800m has been spent on the state capture inquiry and its work.
This is according to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who provided an update on the work and what it has achieved.
Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Monday, Zondo said the inquiry he chairs, which is set to come to an end in March 2021, would approach the high court to apply for another extension to end in June.
The inquiry started hearing oral evidence related to state capture in August 2018.
Here are five key quotes from Zondo's update:
R800m spent on the inquiry
“We may have spent about R700m for our work, and maybe it is close to R800m. As a result of the discussions that ensued and the evidence, a huge portion of the money spent on this inquiry will be repaid by [consulting firm] McKinsey & Company.”
How the money was spent
“When people look at the money spent on the inquiry, they need to remember the terms of reference are very wide. They also need to remember this is a very important inquiry and its work needs to be done properly.”
Three-month extension on the cards
“We are going to apply to the high court for an extension to the end of June 2021. We want to regain the three months we lost due to the national lockdown. Had there not been a lockdown, we would have completed the oral evidence and would be left with the completion of the report.”
Fewer ministers came forward to testify
“I had originally expected more ministers would have come forward. Unfortunately, the number who have come forward to testify is quite small.
“Many past ministers have not come forward on their own, which is regrettable. We might get more, but I am not very hopeful. We appreciate that some did come forward and assisted the inquiry a great deal.”
Guptas' absence won't affect inquiry's credibility
“In the end, the evidence that would have been led will reveal the evidence was credible and can be relied upon. The fact that the Guptas didn’t come to SA to give evidence, I don’t think that will affect the credibility of the inquiry’s report.”