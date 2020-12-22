'Our kids deserve better': Maimane slams basic education's plans to eradicate pit toilets only in 2022

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed the department of basic education's plans to eradicate pit toilets at schools only in 2022.

According to the department's minister Angie Motshekga, who was replying to a written question in parliament, there are plans to eradicate pit toilets by March 2022.

Lobby group Equal Education said earlier this year that the latest National Education Infrastructure Management System (NEIMS) report showed there were nearly 4,000 schools in the country still using “plain pit latrines”.

“The plan is to eradicate the dependency on basic pit toilets at the identified schools by March 2022,” said Motshekga.

“The SAFE programme (Sanitation Appropriate For Education) was launched to address the sanitation at 3,898 schools that reportedly were still dependent on basic pit toilets. Of these 3,898 schools, 427 have now been closed mostly due to rationalisation.

Motshekga said 725 of these schools were assessed and the sanitation was confirmed to be of “an appropriate standard”, though some of these sanitation facilities require some form of maintenance.

“The remaining 2,747 schools require intervention to eradicate the dependency on basic pit toilets,” she said.