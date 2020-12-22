Politics

POLL | R800m later, should the state capture inquiry be extended?

22 December 2020 - 14:00
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairperson of the state capture inquiry, reported that 278 witnesses have appeared since the start of hearings in August 2018. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The chairperson of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will approach the high court to request a three-month extension to make up for time lost during the national lockdown earlier this year.

He said the extension period will be used to compile the inquiry's report as it aims to conclude gathering oral evidence by March 2021.

Zondo was briefing the media and public on the work done by the inquiry since August 2018.

“When the national lockdown was instituted we could not have public hearings and that interfered with our plans.

"Our estimation after the high court granted us an extension to the end of March was that we would have finished with oral evidence by the end of this year, so the three months from January to March would be taken by writing the report,” Zondo explained.

He said nearly R800m had been spent on the inquiry, and emphasised that its work is important and should be done properly.

“It is very important this investigation by the inquiry is done so we can make sure, as a country, that nobody thinks they can engage in the kinds of things I've heard about in evidence, and there would be no consequences.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

"It is important the whole country and the world should know that if there are allegations like the allegations I've heard, they will be investigated and if they are found to be well-founded, there will be consequences in terms of our criminal law and other measures that can be taken,” said Zondo.

Here are important stats on the work done by the inquiry:

  • 278 witnesses have appeared;
  • 51,669 pages of evidence have been transcribed;
  • 159,109 pages of affidavits and other exhibits have been submitted; and
  • 323 is the number of days the inquiry has sat to hear evidence.

