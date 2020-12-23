ANC MP Loyiso Khanyisa Mpumlwana has died, the party's parliamentary caucus said on Wednesday.

The MP replaced Nomvula Mokonyane and was sworn in on June 12 this year as a member of the sixth term of the country's parliament since democracy. He had previously served as a member of the fifth parliament.

The outspoken Mpumlwana was a member of parliament's public enterprises committee in his most recent stint as an MP. Before then, he was a member of the constitutional review committee and the portfolio committee on international relations and co-operation. He was also a member of the ad hoc joint committee on probing violence against foreign nationals.

The ANC described him as an “effective underground operative in the 1980s”, who worked closely with Jeff Radebe and Mazwi Yako.

“He dedicated more than 25 years of his life fighting injustice. He was detained without trial and tortured many times before he went into exile under the apartheid regime. It is thus very tragic to learn of his untimely passing. May our thoughts and prayers be a source of comfort for his family during this difficult hour of bereavement,” the ANC said.

