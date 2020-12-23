IN QUOTES | From racism to Covid-19: 10 times Julius Malema spoke out in 2020

EFF leader Julius Malema did not hold back this year on speaking his mind on various issues, including gender-based violence, the government's response to Covid-19 and racism.

When SA went into lockdown in March to arrest the spread of Covid-19, Malema was vocal about the state of the South African health-care system and access to education during a pandemic.

Other issues to shake SA this year were allegations of racism and gender-based violence, which Malema spoke out on.

The murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner in the small town of Senekal in the Free State and allegations of racism at Cape Town's Brackenfell High School also drew a response from the leader of the red berets.