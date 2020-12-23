President Ramaphosa promises to resolve military veterans' grievances

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has assured liberation struggle war and military veterans that his government will address their grievances.

This comes after Ramaphosa chaired a meeting between a grouping of struggle military veterans, which included members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, the Azanian People's Liberation Army and the Azanian National Liberation Army, and a task team he appointed on the matter.

The task team is led by Deputy President David Mabuza. It was formed after the grouping marched in Durban last month and later handed over a memorandum of demands to the presidency.

The grouping wants a one-off payment for their contribution to the struggle, presidential pardons for their members, jobs at state-owned entities and housing, among other things.

“The task team has since November 11 held a number of high-level discussions to resolve matters of serious concern relating to the wellbeing of military veterans. These matters were raised by military veterans in a memorandum submitted to the presidency on November 10,” Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyron Seale said in a statement.