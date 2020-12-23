Politics

'What exactly do we gain by remembering him?' EFF's Ndlozi questions Nelson Mandela's legacy

23 December 2020 - 10:30
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Nelson Mandela "wasted" 27 years that resulted in an empty reconciliation deal.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Nelson Mandela "wasted" 27 years that resulted in an empty reconciliation deal.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sparked a fierce debate online after questioning late former president Nelson Mandela's legacy and what it means to South Africans.

On Tuesday, Ndlozi weighed in on a Power 98.7 report about Mandela.

“What exactly do we gain by remembering Mandela? In what way does it help us confront white supremacy?” he asked. 

“How does it help black people earn respect and dignity in the eyes of whites on farms? Why cling to a memory that renders blacks into docility in the face of white supremacy?”

According to Ndlozi, Mandela wasted 27 years that “resulted in an empty reconciliation deal”.

“I’ve heard of 9 wasted years ... I think the truly wasted years are the 27 years that resulted in an empty reconciliation deal. In Mandela’s memory, blacks are silenced in the false hope to appeal to the morality of whites. It will be 27 years next, that morality is nowhere,” he said.

He claimed Mandela never understood the “racism problem”.

“Mandela once said he fought against black domination ... this was at the height of apartheid, nogal. Where in the world have black people dominated as 'blacks'? By definition, to be 'black' meant to be under white subjugation,” said Ndlozi.

Ndlozi's statement drew mixed reaction on social media, with many saying Mandela sacrificed a lot “to confront the brutal apartheid regime”. Others said Ndlozi was entitled to his opinion about Mandela.

READ MORE:

EFF's Ndlozi defends ‘Uwrongo’ being on Barack Obama’s 2020 playlist

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked the former US president to send a video of himself dancing to the song to prove the haters wrong.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi calls for land before reconciliation: 'You can't reconcile with someone you're not one with'

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says celebrating Reconciliation Day without first seeking justice is jumping the gun.
Politics
6 days ago

'Angie must rewrite!': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams matric exams rewrite

'Don’t punish an entire generation'
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. R38,000 per day? That’s the cost of the Zondo inquiry’s lawyers Politics
  2. ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | The ANC and the Ace Magashule conundrum Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X