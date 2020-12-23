'What exactly do we gain by remembering him?' EFF's Ndlozi questions Nelson Mandela's legacy
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sparked a fierce debate online after questioning late former president Nelson Mandela's legacy and what it means to South Africans.
On Tuesday, Ndlozi weighed in on a Power 98.7 report about Mandela.
“What exactly do we gain by remembering Mandela? In what way does it help us confront white supremacy?” he asked.
“How does it help black people earn respect and dignity in the eyes of whites on farms? Why cling to a memory that renders blacks into docility in the face of white supremacy?”
What exactly do we gain by remembering Mandela? In what way does it help us confront white supremacy? How does it help black people earn respect & dignity in the eyes of whites in farms? Why cling to a memory that renders blacks into docility in the face of white supremacy? https://t.co/shllv5TpWK— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 22, 2020
According to Ndlozi, Mandela wasted 27 years that “resulted in an empty reconciliation deal”.
“I’ve heard of 9 wasted years ... I think the truly wasted years are the 27 years that resulted in an empty reconciliation deal. In Mandela’s memory, blacks are silenced in the false hope to appeal to the morality of whites. It will be 27 years next, that morality is nowhere,” he said.
I’ve heard of 9 wasted years... I think the truly wasted years are the 27 years that resulted into an empty reconciliation deal. In Mandela’s memory, blacks are silenced in the false hope to appeal to the morality of whites! It will be 27 years next, that morality is nowhere! https://t.co/shllv5TpWK— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 22, 2020
He claimed Mandela never understood the “racism problem”.
“Mandela once said he fought against black domination ... this was at the height of apartheid, nogal. Where in the world have black people dominated as 'blacks'? By definition, to be 'black' meant to be under white subjugation,” said Ndlozi.
Mandela once said he fought against black domination... this was at the height of apartheid nogal— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 23, 2020
Where in the world have black people dominated as “blacks”? For by definition, to be “black” meant to be under white subjugation
The man never understood the racism problem shame!
In the 1990s after Boipatong massacre, Mandela went to Zone 7 Stadium in Sebokeng... anyone remembers what black people told him in song?— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 23, 2020
We will sing this song one day! Perhaps in parliament; precisely to disrupt the “konyana” imagery Mandela himself preferred & reinforced!
Why don’t they tell the story of Mandela in Sebokeng, Zone 7 Stadium:- that is a memory they’ll never include in lucrative documentaries! They’ll never even include views of Harry Gwala a.k.a. Lion of the Midlands on Mandela, because the imagery of the man has to be “Konyana”— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 23, 2020
Ndlozi's statement drew mixed reaction on social media, with many saying Mandela sacrificed a lot “to confront the brutal apartheid regime”. Others said Ndlozi was entitled to his opinion about Mandela.
There is absolutely nothing wrong celebrating the old man Dr Ndlozi. We might take it for granted what these men did. The left thier comfort zone to confront the brutal apartheid regime. That I can never take for granted. Let the current generation confront the problems of today https://t.co/tMbHgC1OFZ— ®️Saaz Saida 🇿🇦 (@MaximumRSA) December 22, 2020
We must never allow and normalise our founding father the legendary Nelson Mandela to be undermined by bafananyana ba mamilana ba go tsebe le go hlapa bo Ndlozi .— Magane Nchabeleng (@MANchabeleng) December 22, 2020
Ndlozi is truly stupid! He's enjoying what other African countries only dream of, democracy and freedom of speech. the freedom to challenge the government,something you're tortured for or killed in other African countries. All because of people like Madiba.— Charlotte Z Khumalo (@CharlotteKhuma3) December 22, 2020
Hate him or like him but Ndlozi is telling the truth.— Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) December 23, 2020
If you think Mandela is the one who gave us freedom, can you please donate your brain for research purposes coz clearly you can't use it. pic.twitter.com/NmiFmu7a2D
#ANC this party just need a new structure, seriously deal with corruption within their party, poor people are getting more poor while they enjoying tax payers money #ndlozi @MbuyiseniNdlozi made his opinion but that won't change anything even u r giving people the light about RSA— Kgothatso Kgopa (@kgothatsokgopa8) December 23, 2020
Funny how people can't debate Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, they'd rather come for his PhD. Everytime. 😂— 🎙️ (@Katlie_Skha) December 23, 2020