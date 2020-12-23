'What exactly do we gain by remembering him?' EFF's Ndlozi questions Nelson Mandela's legacy

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sparked a fierce debate online after questioning late former president Nelson Mandela's legacy and what it means to South Africans.

On Tuesday, Ndlozi weighed in on a Power 98.7 report about Mandela.

“What exactly do we gain by remembering Mandela? In what way does it help us confront white supremacy?” he asked.

“How does it help black people earn respect and dignity in the eyes of whites on farms? Why cling to a memory that renders blacks into docility in the face of white supremacy?”