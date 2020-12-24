Mbuyiseni Ndlozi claps back at trolls mocking his PhD
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has clapped back at social media users mocking his PhD qualification, saying he does not have to defend its credibility.
This comes after users questioned Ndlozi's PhD in political science, after his comments on the late former president Nelson Mandela's legacy.
Ndlozi, who obtained his PhD from the University of Witwatersrand in 2017, questioned Mandela's legacy and what it means to South Africans.
He said Mandela “wasted” 27 years that “resulted in an empty reconciliation deal”.
Ndlozi also claimed that Mandela never understood the “racism problem”.
While many slammed him for his comments, some took shots at his qualification, saying “it is not even enough” for him to make such statements.
Clapping back, Ndlozi said the university was responsible for defending the credibility of his degree, not him.
“The wisdom in attaining a PhD is that I don’t have to defend its credibility. The university that awarded it is responsible for that. The only thing I have to defend is the ideas in the 'actual' thesis. None of which have ever been questioned on these shallow Twitter streets,” Ndlozi said.
In the comments section, some users claimed Ndlozi's qualification was no big deal and that he should not throw it in people's faces. Others said he should not entertain trolls.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.