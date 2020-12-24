Politics

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi claps back at trolls mocking his PhD

24 December 2020 - 07:05
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi obtained a PhD from the University of Witswatersrand in 2017. File photo.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi obtained a PhD from the University of Witswatersrand in 2017. File photo.
Image: Photo: Thulani Mbele

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has clapped back at social media users mocking his PhD qualification, saying he does not have to defend its credibility.

This comes after users questioned Ndlozi's PhD in political science, after his comments on the late former president Nelson Mandela's legacy.

Ndlozi, who obtained his PhD from the University of Witwatersrand in 2017, questioned Mandela's legacy and what it means to South Africans.

He said Mandela “wasted” 27 years that “resulted in an empty reconciliation deal”.

Ndlozi also claimed that Mandela never understood the “racism problem”.

'What exactly do we gain by remembering him?' EFF's Ndlozi questions Nelson Mandela's legacy

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Nelson Mandela "wasted" 27 years that resulted in an empty reconciliation deal.
Politics
21 hours ago

While many slammed him for his comments, some took shots at his qualification, saying “it is not even enough” for him to make such statements.

Clapping back, Ndlozi said the university was responsible for defending the credibility of his degree, not him.

“The wisdom in attaining a PhD is that I don’t have to defend its credibility. The university that awarded it is responsible for that. The only thing I have to defend is the ideas in the 'actual' thesis. None of which have ever been questioned on these shallow Twitter streets,” Ndlozi said.

In the comments section, some users claimed Ndlozi's qualification was no big deal and that he should not throw it in people's faces. Others said he should not entertain trolls.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

READ MORE

EFF's Ndlozi defends ‘Uwrongo’ being on Barack Obama’s 2020 playlist

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked the former US president to send a video of himself dancing to the song to prove the haters wrong.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Look, it's not that deep - Tito Mboweni says he and Ndlozi 'don't fight all the time'

Tito Mboweni and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have had their fair share of public spats and “twars”, but it's not personal and it doesn't mean that the ...
Politics
4 days ago

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi calls for land before reconciliation: 'You can't reconcile with someone you're not one with'

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says celebrating Reconciliation Day without first seeking justice is jumping the gun.
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics
  2. R38,000 per day? That’s the cost of the Zondo inquiry’s lawyers Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | The ANC and the Ace Magashule conundrum Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X