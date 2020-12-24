Mbuyiseni Ndlozi claps back at trolls mocking his PhD

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has clapped back at social media users mocking his PhD qualification, saying he does not have to defend its credibility.

This comes after users questioned Ndlozi's PhD in political science, after his comments on the late former president Nelson Mandela's legacy.

Ndlozi, who obtained his PhD from the University of Witwatersrand in 2017, questioned Mandela's legacy and what it means to South Africans.

He said Mandela “wasted” 27 years that “resulted in an empty reconciliation deal”.

Ndlozi also claimed that Mandela never understood the “racism problem”.