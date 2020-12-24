Whose words count the most? Here's a breakdown of SA ministers' clout on Twitter

Of SA's government leaders, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa have the most Twitter followers.

The outspoken Mbalula has 2.3 million followers, while the president boasts 1.7 million.

Recipe-sharing finance minister Tito Mboweni is third with 961,000 people eager to hear his views, followed by national health minister Zweli Mkhize, with 500,000 people staying up to date on how he is dealing with challenges including the coronavirus pandemic.

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe (437,000) rounds out the top five most followed cabinet ministers in SA.

This is according to the South African Government Leaders on Twitter 2020 Report, released on Thursday by #GovCommsSocial, a knowledge sharing platform, which is an initiative of Decode Communications supported by Brand South Africa.

There are four million people in SA viewed as active tweeters.

“Though Facebook has the most number of users in SA, like in many other countries, Twitter is the most news-friendly social media platform,” says the report's authors.