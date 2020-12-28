Politics

President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm on pandemic

28 December 2020 - 17:47 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation on Monday night. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the second wave of Covid-19 infections that is placing hospitals and health care staff under massive strain.

Ramaphosa will speak “on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic”, the presidency said in a statement just before 6pm on Monday.

The announcement comes after a meeting on Sunday by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) followed by a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize warned last week, as the number of infections surged, that “we will need to review the current restrictions and consider further measures to ensure that we curb this alarming rate of spread”.

The Sunday Times reported that new measures could include tighter limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor gatherings, strict control of movement and curbs on the sale of alcohol.

Government faces a delicate balancing act in taking further steps in response to the second wave of infections - ensuring hospitals are not overwhelmed by patients but at the same time limiting damage to the economy through further restrictions.

