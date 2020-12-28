Denials, amnesia and fat cakes - six unforgettable state capture moments from 2020

Jacob Zuma's application for Zondo's recusal as commission chairperson

Another state capture moment that had South Africans on the edge of their seats was the application by former president Jacob Zuma to have Zondo recused as the chairperson of the commission.

Zuma had cited that the “friendship” between him and Zondo would result in a conflict of interest. Muzi Sikhakhane, counsel for Zuma, said the choice of witnesses by the commission was questionable and created a narrative that Zuma was being unfairly targeted by the commission.

“It does not matter what we say about Mr Zuma, the narrative is that he is an accused. This commission's choice of witnesses, this commission’s comments and this commission’s approach to issues he has raised about this commission.

“This application seeks to persuade you to look honestly and sincerely at some of the comments you have made that would frighten a witness who is sitting before you. I am appealing to your honesty about your own errors,” said Sikhakhane.

Zuma later walked out of the commission after Zondo dismissed his application to have him recuse himself from chairing the forum.