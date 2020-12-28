WRAP | How Ramaphosa read the riot act to SA for becoming lax about Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has read South Africans the riot act, lambasting the nation for “simply letting their guard down” and “failure as a people to simply take responsibility” for the rapid spread of Covid-19.

An emotional Ramaphosa appeared close to shedding a tear during his announcement, placing the country on alert level three on recommendations made by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and cabinet.

“We have let down our guard, and unfortunately we are now paying the price. We have not been wearing masks. We are not washing our hands or sanitising. And we are not keeping a safe distance from others. We have continued to host and attend social gatherings and events that in many cases flout public health regulations,” he said.

“As has been the case previously, social gatherings substantially increase the risk of transmission. Venues are often poorly ventilated and their permitted capacity is being exceeded. Hand sanitiser is not being used, and masks are being worn to gain entry, only to be taken off once inside.

“In these same social gatherings, the consumption of alcohol in restaurants, in nightclubs and taverns has contributed to risky behaviour like not wearing masks and not observing social distancing. Excessive alcohol consumption is also driving up the number of trauma cases in our hospitals.”

As the country prepared to usher in the New Year, Ramaphosa said there was little to celebrate because there were nearly 27,000 South Africans who had died from Covid-19. On Sunday the number of infections surpassed the million mark.