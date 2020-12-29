Jacob Zuma used various tactics to avoid state capture testimony, ConCourt hears

Former president Jacob Zuma’s conduct towards the state capture inquiry was “a deliberate stratagem” to run out the lifespan of the inquiry and thereby avoid accounting for his alleged criminal behaviour, the Constitutional Court heard on Tuesday.

The court was hearing an urgent application by the inquiry to order the former president to abide by two summonses issued for him to give evidence and answer questions in the new year.

The application followed Zuma’s walkout — in an apparent breach of a summons — from the inquiry in November after his application for the recusal of chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was rejected.

Counsel for the inquiry Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC told the court since 2018 Zuma had employed a “variety of stratagems” to avoid testifying.

Ngcukaitobi faced tough questions from the bench on whether the application was truly urgent. Justices Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Chris Jafta, in particular, asked Ngcukaitobi whether this was not a case of “self-created” urgency.