New team of doctors being roped in to help exhausted teams: Zweli Mkhize

Hospitals are filling up, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday, as he again pleaded with South Africans “not to let their guards down” under the newly implemented level 3 lockdown regulations.

Mkhize was briefing the media a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he was placing the country on alert level 3 with immediate effect after recommendations made by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC) and the cabinet.

Mkhize said the number of infections “was really getting out of hand”.

“The hospitals are getting full, at the moment all the private hospitals are full and now people need to be transferred to government hospitals,” he said.

Mkhize announced that in a few days, the government will be welcoming 2,367 medical interns and 1,693 medical community service practitioners who will form part of a 7,895-strong community service workforce from all categories.

“This will provide relief to our exhausted front-line workers.”

On the supply of personal protective equipment for them, he said: “Currently, overall availability of PPE is at 87.1%. We encourage [health-care] unions to access the dashboard and use the stock visibility system to assist us with stock surveillance and movement and continue to be active participants in OHS [occupational health and safety] committees as was jointly resolved over the course of the pandemic.”