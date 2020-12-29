Of 11 Covid vaccines, SA wants one that is affordable and effective, says Mkhize

Mkhize said: “We have about 11 vaccines which are being processed by different countries and are being considered.

“They are all being evaluated in the same way. We believe those that have the results out and have shown finality in terms of the efficacy report are those which will be standardised because it is the same science across the different countries.

“Once those are finalised, it becomes important to say they could also be accessible to us if we decide to take them.

“What we are looking at is which vaccine has good efficacy, is available and affordable,” said the minister.

“You might find a vaccine is cheap, is easy to administer and affordable but not available yet. And that goes to the back of the queue.

“You find one that might be expensive with different logistical issues, but you might want to procure this vaccine because it is the only one available.