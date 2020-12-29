State of disaster set to stretch beyond mid-January, alert level to be determined

Indications are that the national state of disaster may have to be extended beyond January 15.

According to justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, reports from health minister Zweli Mkhize on the behaviour of Covid-19 show that some form of a lockdown may still be needed to contain the spread.

Lamola said this during a briefing on the new regulations under lockdown level 3, which took effect from midnight.

The current state of national disaster is expected to end on January 15 which is when the current lockdown level 3 is also expected to be reviewed.

“The period of the state of disaster is up until January 15 and if there is any review in terms of the regulations in terms of that, it was that it could be reviewed maybe on January 10 but if there is no review or anything it will have to go up until the 15th,” Lamola said.