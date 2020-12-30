DA's revolving door: 5 resignations that rocked the party in 2020

The year 2020 has seen many changes for SA's official opposition, the DA.

Some were expected, like the elective congress which saw John Steenhuisen emerge as the party's new leader. However, others were not.

Here are five politicians who left SA's second-biggest political party this year:

John Moodey

After being in the DA (and its forerunner the Democratic Party) for more than 20 years, Moodey announced his resignation in September. Moodey was competing against Steenhuisen and former KZN youth leader Mbali Ntuli for the position of DA leader.

In his resignation speech, Moodey said the values of the DA had changed and that he no longer felt comfortable calling the party his political home. He was critical of Helen Zille's controversial tweets about colonialism and apartheid, and said the DA's silence on her views shows that it supported her opinion.