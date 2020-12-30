Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza tests positive for Covid-19

Politics

30 December 2020 - 11:32 By Amanda Khoza
Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza being sworn in by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19, minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Wednesday.

He said Nzuza will be off for the next two weeks or so.

“He is isolating at home. He is still symptomless, he is just quarantining at home, away from everybody.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Motsoaledi made the announcement during a media briefing on immigration matters and border law enforcement under adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3.

