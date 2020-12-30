Duduzane Zuma, Action SA and One SA Movement: 3 unexpected political moves in 2020

The SA political scene has not been without surprises this year, as familiar faces in public service and business reinvented their careers as opposition politicians.

Former DA leaders Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane launched a new political party and movement respectively, while businessman Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, said he would contest the elections in 2024.

Here are three political moves that took us all by surprise this year:

Mmusi Maimane - One SA Movement

After resigning from the DA in October 2019, Maimane made it clear that he was not leaving politics. He did not immediately share what his next move would be, sparking speculation that he would jointly start a new political party with former Joburg mayor, Herman Mashaba.

In December, the pair announced that they would work together in launching “The People's Dialogue”, though they later split, leaving Mashaba as the founding member of the platform.

In March, Maimane announced that he would not be launching a political party but a movement: One SA Movement. He said parties lacked accountability and deprived voters the freedom to choose their own leaders.

“It's important to realise that all over the world more movements are starting. In fact, movements are a way to mobilise all of society together around a common goal. They remind each one of us of a deep sense of activism. They incorporate all of us to say, 'we don't have to agree on everything, but we can agree on a number of values'."