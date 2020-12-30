Politics

Duduzane Zuma, Action SA and One SA Movement: 3 unexpected political moves in 2020

30 December 2020 - 07:00
Herman Mashaba launched a new political party, Action SA.
Herman Mashaba launched a new political party, Action SA.
Image: File / Sowetan

The SA political scene has not been without surprises this year, as familiar faces in public service and business reinvented their careers as opposition politicians. 

Former DA leaders Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane launched a new political party and movement respectively, while businessman Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, said he would contest the elections in 2024.

Here are three political moves that took us all by surprise this year:

Mmusi Maimane - One SA Movement 

After resigning from the DA in October 2019, Maimane made it clear that he was not leaving politics. He did not immediately share what his next move would be, sparking speculation that he would jointly start a new political party with former Joburg mayor, Herman Mashaba.

In December, the pair announced that they would work together in launching “The People's Dialogue”, though they later split, leaving Mashaba as the founding member of the platform. 

In March, Maimane announced that he would not be launching a political party but a movement: One SA Movement. He said parties lacked accountability and deprived voters the freedom to choose their own leaders. 

“It's important to realise that all over the world more movements are starting. In fact, movements are a way to mobilise all of society together around a common goal. They remind each one of us of a deep sense of activism. They incorporate all of us to say, 'we don't have to agree on everything, but we can agree on a number of values'." 

Here's what you need to know about Mmusi Maimane's R1,200 basic income grant for the poor

The basic income grant model, called Rightful Share, will be piloted in 2021.
Politics
1 month ago

Herman Mashaba - Action SA

Mashaba was among the DA leaders who left the party in October 2019 after the election of Helen Zille as the chairperson of the DA's federal council. He initially launched The People's Dialogue in December of the same year, which he said would be a platform to engage South Africans, before the launch of his political party.

In August this year he officially launched Action SA, which he said would contest the local government elections set to take place in August 2021. Shortly after the launch, Mashaba registered his party, though this was rejected by the IEC. The commission cited perceived similarities between Action SA and another political party, Party of Action SA. 

Mashaba has since decided to change Action SA's logo.

Back to the drawing board as Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA agrees to change party logo

In a bid to be permitted to contest the next government elections, Herman Mashaba has agreed to adhere to the IEC’s recommendations and change his ...
Politics
1 month ago

Duduzane Zuma enters the political arena

Businessman Duduzane Zuma revealed in October that there was a good chance that South Africans would see his face on the ballot paper, come the 2024 elections. He said he wanted to play his part in ensuring that the ANC regained the public's trust after “confusion” about the direction the party is taking.

“I want to talk about the next 10 years and what we need to do to get SA back to its credible state and being a global leader,” he said. 

“I am doing [this] via the people who have the hope and trust in me to do so. Whoever rides with me, I am going to ride with them. I am an ANC member. The ANC [brought] me up ... I think there is a gap in youth leadership and business gatekeeping.”

'You'll get to know and enjoy me': Duduzane Zuma confident SA will vote for him in 2024 elections

Duduzane Zuma has big plans for a move into the political arena and is confident that South Africans will vote for him.
News
1 month ago

READ MORE:

'I debated with his father': Julius Malema on debating with Duduzane Zuma

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to mounting calls about having a political debate with businessman Duduzane Zuma.
Politics
3 weeks ago

'We hope there's a season two at some point': Mmusi Maimane weighs in on 'Queen Sono' being cancelled

'Queen Sono' season two was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mashaba checked over claim that there are 15 million undocumented foreigners in SA

Africa Check has debunked Herman Mashaba’s claim that SA has 15 million undocumented foreigners.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | The ANC and the Ace Magashule conundrum Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
Wrapping 2020: A world in turmoil
X