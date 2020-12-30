From booze to fines, here's the lowdown on Covid-19 regulations from Bheki Cele

There are 1,021,451 cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country, with 27, 568 deaths. The latest report from the health ministry revealed that SA registered 497 deaths on Tuesday, 158 from the Western Cape, 137 from the Eastern Cape, 114 from Kwa-Zulu Natal and 68 from Gauteng.

Here's what you should know from the minister's address:

Mask up or you'll be in trouble

Cele said people will be arrested or fined for not wearing their masks.

“The mask has been a problem for a very long time and the police have been out there making a plea that people must put their masks [on] ... to prevent [the spread of the virus.

“We're not just going to remind you to wear a mask. If you don't, you will definitely be arrested.”

If you sell booze illegally you'll lose your licence

The minister said owners of establishments who sell booze illegally will lose their licences.

“There are people who are causing economic sabotage when it comes to alcohol [on] the black market. Our eyes are very much open on that. We're going to be tough.

“We really advise that those who have licences and permission to trade alcohol [will lose them if they break the law by selling illegally] and they must be sent to prison.”