Shivambu splits social media with Ramaphosa 'crocodile tears' claim

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has again got tongues wagging on social media after he said people should not be moved by President Cyril Ramaphosa's “crocodile tears”.

In an emotional address to the nation on Monday, a teary-eyed Ramaphosa pleaded with citizens to take care of themselves and comply with Covid-19 regulations after the country's infection rate hit the one-million mark.

In his address he prohibited indoor and outdoor gatherings for 14 days, extended curfew and closed beaches in Covid-19 hotspots.