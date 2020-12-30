Politics

Shivambu splits social media with Ramaphosa 'crocodile tears' claim

30 December 2020 - 12:00
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says President Cyril Ramaphosa is to blame for people's reckless behaviour.
Image: Economic Freedom Fighters via Twitter

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has again got tongues wagging on social media after he said people should not be moved by President Cyril Ramaphosa's “crocodile tears”.

In an emotional address to the nation on Monday, a teary-eyed Ramaphosa pleaded with citizens to take care of themselves and comply with Covid-19 regulations after the country's infection rate hit the one-million mark.

In his address he prohibited indoor and outdoor gatherings for 14 days, extended curfew and closed beaches in Covid-19 hotspots.

While some were moved by Ramaphosa's address, Shivambu said his tears were fake.

He said the president encouraged reckless behaviour when, in September, he allowed the sale of alcohol and encouraged people to take part in the Jerusalema dance challenge.

“People danced, added other songs (amapiano mostly). Now he’s shedding a crocodile tear,” said Shivambu.

“Fact is, crocodile tears are caused by where we are, what we ate and drank.”

Under adjusted lockdown level 3, non-essential establishments, including shops, restaurants and bars, must close at 8pm. The sale of alcohol has been banned and consuming it in public spaces is prohibited.

Shivambu's statement drew mixed reaction online.

Some agreed with him, but others defended the president, saying irresponsible citizens were to blame for reckless behaviour, not him. 

Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:

