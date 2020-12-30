Tough Botswana Covid rules contributed to Beitbridge congestion, says Aaron Motsoaledi

Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday set the record straight regarding recent congestion at the Beitbridge border post.

The home affairs minister was outlining the government's Covid-19 intervention procedures as the country expected volumes of people to return to SA between January 2 and 14.

He said among reported inaccuracies were claims that the government, particularly his department, failed to plan ahead to reduce huge congestion at Beitbridge.

“It was also claimed that as a result of this lack of planning, four or five truck drivers died of dehydration while waiting in the queue because the state failed to provide water and ablution facilities.”

“In December 2019 there were 368,895 travellers [who] crossed Beitbridge. In contrast, by December 27 2020 there were only 103,224 who crossed Beitbridge.

“Simply put, only 27% of the travellers who crossed Beitbridge last year did so this year.”