WATCH | Laughing through the wound: 5 hilarious times Ramaphosa had us LOLing under lockdown

While 2020 was a tough year for South Africans, with the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the health system, economy and personal lives of many, President Cyril Ramaphosa has at times given the nation something to smile about.

Often labelled the bearer of bad news, or the Grinch who stole Christmas, Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown in March and several restrictions since in his many addresses to the nation this year.

And while many of these speeches left Mzansi deep in their feels, occasionally they brought hilarious moments.

Here are five times the president made us giggle as a nation this year:

Elbow greeting: An amapiano hit!

There was a sombre mood when Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to the global Covid-19 pandemic in March.

Announcing several interventions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, Ramaphosa suggested an elbow greeting, as an alternative to handshakes, to stop people spreading the virus to each other.

“In essence, we are calling for a change of behaviour among all South Africans. We must minimise physical contact with other people and encourage the elbow greeting rather than shaking hands,” the president said.

Well, it wasn't long before the demonstration became an amapiano hit!