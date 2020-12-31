From roadblocks to border control: 5 key takes from Aaron Motsoaledi’s address

Here are five key takes from Motsoaledi's briefing:

160 officials at SA's busiest land ports

According to Motsoaledi, 160 officials will be deployed at the six busiest land ports of entry.

“These ports are Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe, Lebombo border post with Mozambique, Oshoek border post with Eswatini, Maseru Bridge with Lesotho, Ficksburg with Lesotho, and Kopfontein with Botswana.”

Additional 60 officers helping SANDF

He said another 60 immigration law enforcement officers would be dispatched to help the defence force.

“The immigration officers and the soldiers are not there to stop people from coming into South Africa. They are there to insist that anybody wishing to visit SA, must use the official ports of entry and produce all the requisite documentation, otherwise they simply won’t be allowed in.”

Additional port health officials deployed at all ports

Motsoaledi said the department of health will deploy additional port health officials to all ports of entry to ensure that only travellers with a valid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test are allowed into the country.