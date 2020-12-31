WATCH | From Zuma going AWOL, to 'stolen' logos and assault cases: 2020 in SA politics

2020 has been a year filled with tragedy, surprises and lessons. One thing that remained consistent was South African politics being completely unpredictable.

From multiple corruption-related arrests of top officials, to the official opposition electing a new leader after sudden resignations and the former president of SA excusing himself from the state capture commission of inquiry, we can safely say it's been a long year in politics. TimesLIVE looked back at the most prominent political moments of 2020.

As we enter the new year, we can almost be certain that 2021 will be just as unpredictable.