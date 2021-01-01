'I have broken no rules': Mantashe wedding interrupted by adjusted Covid regulations

Mantashe believes he did not break the law.

When asked if the event carried on on Tuesday despite Ramaphosa’s announcement, he said, “It did not carry on Tuesday. On Tuesday is the day that we were managing people out of the event ...”

On whether he requested his guests to leave, he said, “Families were together, one is from Polokwane and one is from Cala and people in general think that you can just tell people from Polokwane that, ‘hey listen, get into your combi now, the president has just announced ... you don’t deal with people like that because it is a lifelong relationship, OK.”

Mantashe added: “ (Cogta minister) Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma) asked South Africans to conclude whichever planned events and not plan new events. I did not have a new wedding on Tuesday, I had one wedding which was supposed to be two days and on second day we had to manage it out.”

When asked again if he did not break the law, he said, “That is why I made sure that 8am the next day I was at the police station talking to the station commander, explaining the reality that faced me and asked them to help me manage that thing out.

“The police came here and they never arrested anyone, they never told people to stop anything, they worked with us to ask people in groups to leave.”

When asked if there was any alcohol consumed on Tuesday, “Even on Monday, mna (me), I don’t consume alcohol.”