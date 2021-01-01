'That's an old pic', says Thulas Nxesi as minister is accused of flouting lockdown rules

“Minister Nxesi would like to put it on record that the picture was taken on December 31 2017, during a private social gathering with friends. The photo which shows the minister asleep on a sofa, in the company of friends has been interpreted by most as evidence that the minister broke lockdown regulations as announced by the president last week.”

The statement reads that posting the image now, during a pandemic and after the minister himself suffered from Covid-19 “is not only reckless but irresponsible to the extreme”.

The statement was retweeted by Nxesi who reiterated: “I would like to put it on record that the picture was taken on December 31 2017 during a private social gathering with friends.”

TimesLIVE