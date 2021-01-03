KZN premier warns illegal booze traders as Covid-19 cases climb

The KwaZulu-Natal government has issued a stern warning to “take it or leave it” liquor merchants and illicit traders who continue to sell alcohol despite the lockdown ban on sales.

“We also want to issue a warning to both established liquor outlets as well as individuals who are selling liquor illegally, the so-called 'take it or leave it' merchants, that we will come for them, because they are enemies of our progress,” said premier Sihle Zikalala.

The premier, speaking on Sunday, described those who sold alcohol despite the ban as “unscrupulous enemies of people’s good health”.

He called on South Africans to isolate them by not supporting their trade and to report them anonymously, by contacting the police.