ANC's fate in municipal elections hangs on how it handles state capture report

'Rogue' members also spook the party

04 January 2021 - 10:39 By Lindile Sifile and Isaac Mahlangu
The ruling party, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, will aim to regain lost support in the country's major metros in the upcoming local government elections.
How the ANC fares in this year’s municipal elections will largely depend on how it handles the outcome of the state capture inquiry report and gains control of “rogue” members within the party.

This is the view shared by political analysts as the party will seek to regain lost support in the country's major metros.

The governing party lost its grip on power in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, and was forced to co-govern through a coalition in Ekurhuleni after the 2016 local government elections.

With failed coalition governments in the three major metros, this year's local government elections will likely be fiercely contested by political parties.

 

