Rape-accused ANC councillor opts to step aside

A rape-accused ANC councillor from Alexandra, Johannesburg, has branded himself a “proponent for the gender struggle” and opted to step aside from his deployment with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to ANC Greater Johannesburg region secretary Dada Morero and Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe, the rape-accused man said his voluntary decision to step aside from his position as proportional representation (PR) councillor was to give himself “an opportunity to clear my name away from my everyday responsibilities as a public representative of the ANC”.

The accused, who in terms of the Sexual Offences Act cannot be named until he has pleaded, is out on R2,000 bail.