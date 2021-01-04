Politics

Rumours that we're going into level 5 are fake news, says presidency

04 January 2021 - 13:15
The government has dismissed rumours about the country returning to level 5. File photo.
The government has no plans to take SA into a hard lockdown.

Rumours circulating on social media suggesting the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), in response to the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections, will meet to discuss a stricter lockdown have been dismissed by government.

“That is fake news,” presidency spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli told TimesLIVE.

To mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on December 28 that SA would into lockdown level 3.

Under adjusted lockdown level 3, all indoor and outdoor gatherings were immediately prohibited.

The country's curfew was extended from 9pm to 6am, and all beaches were closed.

Sales, distribution and transportation of alcohol and drinking in public spaces was immediately prohibited.

While the alcohol ban and curfew eased the burden on hospitals with low intakes of injured patients in trauma units throughout the country, Covid-19 infections are not showing signs of a significant decrease.

Adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations are due to be reviewed on January 15.

