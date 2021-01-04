'There is a lot of fighting behind the scenes': Zweli Mkhize on race to secure Covid-19 vaccines

Government's plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines will see recipients getting the jab at work, through outreach programmes and general practitioners and at vaccination centres.

The department of health outlined its vaccine rollout strategy in a briefing on Sunday evening, explaining government was targeting 67% of the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity.

Director-general of health Dr Anban Pillay said phase one of the vaccine rollout, covering front line health workers, would see recipients vaccinated at workplaces.

During phase two, essential workers would receive jabs through a work-based vaccination programme.

People in congregate settings, who also fall under phase two, will be vaccinated through outreach programmes, and the jabs will be available at public facilities in rural areas and community pharmacies, from general practitioners and non-governmental organisations.

SA is battling a rapidly spreading second wave of Covid-19 infections without access to a vaccine.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize assured the public that procuring vaccines was a priority for government.