Here is why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says SA must buy 'exactly one' Covid-19 vaccine
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has split social media with his latest comments about the Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting SA buys “exactly one vaccine” and replicate it.
On Monday, Ndlozi said the vaccine could be copied and produced in bulk for people in the country.
“We must buy exactly one vaccine, copy it and reproduce it in bulk for ourselves in SA. Medical patents during such a deadly pandemic are completely wrong, inhuman and must be rejected by all of humanity. No patent on any vaccine — put lives before profit,” he said.
We must buy exactly one vaccine; copy it and reproduce it in bulk for ourselves in South Africa. Medical patents during such a deadly pandemic are completely wrong, inhuman & must be rejected by all of humanity!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 3, 2021
No patent on any vaccine - put lives before profit!
Ndlozi also suggested scientists in SA should “reverse engineer” the vaccine and produce it freely for citizens.
Ndlozi's comments come after health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the government was committed to rolling out vaccines with urgency to establish herd immunity against Covid-19.
Mkhize said the government planned to make vaccines available to all South Africans, starting with the most vulnerable and health workers.
He said the government was targeting 67% of the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity.
On social media, many said Ndlozi's idea of copying and bulk-producing a vaccine was far-fetched because SA doesn't “even know the formula” for it.
Others said the suggestion was an idea the government should consider.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions: