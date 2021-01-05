Here is why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says SA must buy 'exactly one' Covid-19 vaccine

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has split social media with his latest comments about the Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting SA buys “exactly one vaccine” and replicate it.

On Monday, Ndlozi said the vaccine could be copied and produced in bulk for people in the country.

“We must buy exactly one vaccine, copy it and reproduce it in bulk for ourselves in SA. Medical patents during such a deadly pandemic are completely wrong, inhuman and must be rejected by all of humanity. No patent on any vaccine — put lives before profit,” he said.