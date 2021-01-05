National coronavirus command council to meet on Wednesday

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) will meet on Wednesday.

But this does not automatically mean President Cyril Ramaphosa will be announcing changes to the lockdown restrictions.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: “Tomorrow January 6 the national coronavirus command council will be meeting at 9am.”

The NCCC is a body made up of cabinet ministers and experts, which makes decisions about the country's management of the coronavirus pandemic. It is chaired by the president.

Williams later told TimesLIVE that not every meeting of the council was followed by a presidential address to the nation. This only happened if there were major decisions to be announced, she said.