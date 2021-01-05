Politics

Phumla Williams slams claims the presidency allows false 'family meeting' rumours to spread online

05 January 2021 - 11:00
Phumla Williams has dismissed as fake reports that claim president Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation.
Phumla Williams has dismissed as fake reports that claim president Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation.
Image: Masi Losi
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams has denied claims that the presidency has allowed fake reports about planned addresses to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to thrive on social media.
 

“Actually, the presidency issues an official statement when he is scheduled to address the nation,” she tweeted on Monday.

Williams said she was inundated with calls from people who wanted to know whether Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation on Monday after a fake notice which purported to be from the presidency went viral on Twitter.

“People I am getting a lot [of] calls from another fake information to the public. There is no planned address by the president. All the speculations on that text are fake and urge everyone to ignore it,” she tweeted.

The fake notice said the minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu had confirmed that members of the NCCC had been recalled from leave to address the concerns around the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections.
 
 

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, presidency spokesperson Nonceba Mdluli dismissed the notice as “fake news.” Along with the letter there was widespread speculation that the president would announce a move to a hard lockdown as was done early last year to halt the spread of Covid-19.

South Africans  were last called to a “family meeting” on December 28 when Ramaphosa announced a temporary ban on the sale of alcohol, the extension of a curfew from 9pm to 6am and beach closures with the exception for the Northern Cape.

Covid-19 cases continue to spike despite these measures. According to the latest report from the health ministry, SA has 1,113,349 cumulative Covid-19 cases and 30,011 Covid-19 related deaths.

