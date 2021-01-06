Beware of state capture networks in Covid-19 vaccine procurement: Blade Nzimande

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has called on South Africans to watch out for corruption and “state capture networks” in the sourcing of Covid-19 vaccines for SA.

Nzimande was delivering a keynote address at the party's commemoration of the anniversary on the death of former SACP leader Joe Slovo.

According to Nzimande, the party was hard at work “forging a broad global left campaign” for equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

In this regard, the SACP was pleased that it had an ally in the World Health Organisation, which had committed “to make the Covid-19 vaccine a global public good, rather than a profit-driven imperative”.

In SA, said Nzimande, the SACP would mount the same fight to ensure that the government does not outsource the production or sourcing of the coronavirus vaccine “to private wealth-accumulation interests”.

But above all, “there must be no space left to corruption and state capture networks, old or new, in the sourcing of the vaccine”, said Nzimande.