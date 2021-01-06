Ndlozi on calls to close Beitbridge: Open the borders or deal with a worse humanitarian crisis than Covid-19

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the debate around the Beitbridge border post, claiming that closing the border between SA and its neighbours could cause a disaster greater than the Covid-19 pandemic.

Videos allegedly from the border have been shared widely on social media this week, showing massive crowds delayed while trying to get into SA. This is as officials in Limpopo identified 18 cases of fake negative Covid-19 test results produced at the post by people attempting to enter the country.