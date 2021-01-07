Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver January 8 statement at 7pm on Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the ANC's January 8 statement at 7pm on Friday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the statement will for the first time be delivered on virtual platforms, which will be made widely available.

Head of the organising committee Nomvula Mokonyane outlined planned virtual events that will precede the delivery of the statement. These will include:

interviews with ANC stalwarts who will reflect on the importance of the January 8 statement;

messages of support from the party’s alliance partners;

a Peter Mokaba memorial lecture by the Youth League; as well as

a Charlotte Maxeke inter-generational programme.

“For the first time in our history, January 8 will be held under extraordinary circumstances imposed on us by the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a significant departure from past practices,” Mokonyane said.

“This year’s January 8 celebrations will be a virtual affair, including the build-up activities. As you are aware, there will be no mass rally as on previous occasions. This is part of our commitment towards preserving lives in the midst of this deadly virus. As a leader of society, we have a duty to lead by example.”