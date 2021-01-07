'The situation is dire and people are dying': Fana Mokoena voices concerns over Covid-19 surge in KZN

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has voiced concern over the shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in KwaZulu-Natal, urging citizens to be vigilant.

Taking to Twitter this week, Mokoena urged people in the province to take extra care of themselves because hospitals have no capacity.

According to Mokoena, front-line workers in towns like Pietermaritzburg, Ladysmith and Newcastle reported the shortage.

“KZN has absolutely no ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. No more doctors to augment. The situation in KZN is dire and people are dying because there are no ventilators. If you’re still in KZN. Be vigilant and take extra care,” he said.

“Hospitals in KZN are so full even private hospitals have no capacity. The hospital in Mhlanga has makeshift facilities in the parking lot and even that has not been enough.”