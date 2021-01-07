WATCH | 'Arrogant' or 'provoked'? — Lindiwe Sisulu's public outburst splits Mzansi

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu has been criticised for her public outburst during an inspection at the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C, Khayelitsha.

This week, Sisulu visited the informal settlement where a fire on New Year’s Day left 500 residents homeless.

In a viral video taken during the visit, Sisulu can be seen clashing with land and housing activist Nkosikhona Swartbooi, who accused the minister of not keeping her promises of delivering housing and building materials.

Swartbooi can be heard asking Sisulu what had happened to the relief she promised residents of Empolweni, also in Khayelitsha, in April last year after the City of Cape Town demolished shacks at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Let’s hope, minister, you won’t do the same as at Empolweni. You promised structures to be built, but you never built them ... they are still waiting till this day,” said Swartbooi.

In her response, Sisulu accused Swartbooi of being a liar.

“You are lying! You are lying! You are not going to tape me and talk nonsense. You are talking rubbish. I said to you, I will buy that material. Just switch that off. Switch that off,” Sisulu can be heard saying.