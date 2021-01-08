Fighting Covid-19 is the ANC's top priority in 2021: Ramaphosa

Topping the list of the ANC’s priorities for 2021 is overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

“The virus is ever-present and it threatens the health and wellbeing of everyone in our country. It threatens livelihoods and undermines our efforts to rebuild the economy and create jobs,” said Ramaphosa, who was addressing ANC members virtually during the party’s 109th anniversary celebration.

The traditionally massive annual event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the country currently battling a second wave and soaring numbers of infections and deaths.

“SA is in the midst of a second wave that could prove deadlier than the first unless we all play our part to curb and defeat this virus. We have to intensify our efforts to promote responsible behaviour, such as [cancelling the] the January 8 statement ...” Ramaphosa said.