Mashaba on Beitbridge 'crisis' - 'If this is not a crime against humanity, then what is the criteria?'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on the chaos at the Beitbridge border post, suggesting it is a “crime against humanity”.

Mashaba was commenting on a video allegedly filmed at the border that has been doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows a massive crowd sleeping on floors at the border post while trying to get into SA.

Mashaba said if the situation was not declared a crime against humanity by the international community, he wanted to understand the criteria.