'Now the vaccine looting begins' — Seven reactions to SA's one million vaccines announcement

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the SII has given us permission to make a public announcement and start engaging with all relevant stakeholders in preparation for the rollout,” said Mkhize.

“In our presentation, we also stated that as a country, we have an estimated 1.25 million health care workers both from public and private to be prioritised. It is for this reason that today we announce that SA will be receiving one million doses in January and 500,000 doses in February from the SII.”

Mkhize said his department and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) were fine-tuning and aligning all the regulations processes to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays or regulatory impediments to activate the rollout.

“We are happy that the SII/Astra Zeneca vaccine has already been approved by various regulators and is being rolled out in other countries. Therefore, as part of expediting the regulatory process, SAHPRA is applying reliance on that regulatory work,” he said.