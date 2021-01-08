Phumzile Van Damme on SABC retrenchments: 'A long, arduous and worrisome process is finally complete'

“I'm pleased further discussions with staff have resulted in reducing the number of retrenchments by half.”

These are the words of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme in reaction to the news that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would retrenchjust over 300 staff.

On Thursday, the broadcaster announced it had concluded its section 189 retrenchment process, and would reduce the originally projected 600 redundancies to 303 employees.

The announcement comes after the extended negotiating process was concluded on the last day of December.

In November last year, the SABC suspend the process for further consultations after staff went on strike, protesting against the proposed retrenchments.