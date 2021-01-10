Politics

Ramaphosa concludes meeting with interfaith leaders while two church leaders get arrested

10 January 2021 - 19:13 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Government has roped in religious leaders to assist in communicating facts around the Covid-19 pandemic, the same day that two church leaders were arrested for contravention of lockdown regulations. 

According to the President’s Twitter account, on Sunday evening he concluded an engagement with interfaith leaders where a Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy was discussed. 

“At a time of rapidly rising infections and sadly, many deaths, we gave an update on the rate of infections, hospital admissions, lives lost and the vaccine rollout strategy.

"We emphasised the need for clear communication of facts, all the faith leaders welcomed the consultation and expressed appreciation for the efforts of government and the role of religious leaders to continue to mobilise communities to follow all the health protocols,” Ramaphosa tweeted.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that a total of 1,214,176 infections had been recorded, 21,606 of which were in the past day.

Fatalities stand at 32,824, an increase of 399 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the total number of people infected, 956,712 have recovered, while 224,640 active cases remain.

Mkhize is his vaccine rollout strategy counted religious leaders as one of the grouping whom the department will seek to educate communities about immunisation against the deadly virus. 

Ramaphosa said the government values inputs of religious leaders who lead congregations with appreciation and humility. 

“We all have a huge responsibility to work together in communicating facts on vaccines and encouraging good practices to ensure that we overcome this devastating pandemic,” said Ramaphosa. 

Meanwhile, some religious leaders will spend the night behind bars following a church gathering that was dispersed by police in Sebokeng, Sedibeng district of Gauteng. 

“On Sunday police arrested three suspects, two male church leaders aged 47 and 69 for contravening the Covid-19 disaster management Act, Adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations, and a 62-year old woman on a similar contravention and an additional charge of public violence,” Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

The illegal gathering, which according to police was attended by about 250 people took place in zone 7.

“On arrival, police ordered the group of about 250 congregants to disperse, the group is reported to have defied police orders to disperse and the situation allegedly turned violent when the congregants started throwing chairs at police, thereafter police responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the group,” Peters explained. 

She added that law enforcement agencies will continue to enforce and monitor adherence to the lockdown regulations.

She urged members of the public to adhere to lockdown regulations and report to the police immediately those who contravened them.

