Vaccine rollout 'the largest and most complex logistical undertaking in SA's history': Ramaphosa

“We have put in place a comprehensive vaccination strategy to reach all parts of the country. This will be the largest and most complex logistical undertaking in our country’s history,” Ramaphosa said.

“It will be far more extensive than our HIV treatment programme or even our national, provincial and local elections in terms of the number of people who have to be reached within a short space of time. It will require the active involvement of all spheres of government, all sectors of society and all citizens and residents of our country.”

The three phases of the rollout are meant to ensure that the country reaches herd immunity in the shortest possible time. The government wants to vaccinate at least 67% of the country’s population, which is about 40 million people.

“A person who is vaccinated has a much-reduced chance of becoming ill and dying from Covid-19. When enough people are vaccinated, we will reach what is known as ‘herd immunity’ or ‘population immunity’.

“This is when enough of the population is immune to the virus to provide indirect protection to those who aren’t immune, bringing the spread of the virus under control,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the government was now in the first phase — which is procurement — and was in talks with several vaccine manufacturers which were yet to be concluded.